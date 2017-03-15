Sunday, April 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/sunday-one-day-workshop-stained-glass-votives-tickets-29494962226
Make your own glass votives or open panels using the copper foil method of stained glass. You will be shown step-by-step how to work with stained glass. You’ll be amazed with your results!
We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.
$79 workshop fee does not include materials.
