Sunday One-Day Workshop: Stained Glass Votives

By Artascope at bec
Posted March 15, 2017, at 1:33 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/sunday-one-day-workshop-stained-glass-votives-tickets-29494962226

Make your own glass votives or open panels using the copper foil method of stained glass. You will be shown step-by-step how to work with stained glass. You’ll be amazed with your results!

We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.

$79 workshop fee does not include materials.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Husson student hit by wrong-way driver transferred to Mass GeneralHusson student hit by wrong-way driver transferred to Mass General
  2. Four Maine warehouses packed with perfectly good supplies that hospitals throw awayFour Maine warehouses packed with perfectly good supplies that hospitals throw away
  3. Map: Winter storm dumps 2 feet of snow in parts of MaineMap: Winter storm dumps 2 feet of snow in parts of Maine
  4. Blizzard leaves drivers stranded on I-295
  5. Feds accuse Maine man of trafficking in poached baby eelsFeds accuse Maine man of trafficking in poached baby eels

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs