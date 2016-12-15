Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; bec.artascope.com/event/sunday-one-day-workshop-saltwater-etching-for-copper-02262017/
Do you have images, designs or patterns you want to imprint on metal? Are you curious to see how a little chemistry can influence the way you approach design? In this fun and low-tech workshop, you will learn the method of saltwater etching on copper. We will make samples using a variety of resists so you will have a good understanding of how the process works. There will also be a demonstration of the more traditional method of etching using ferric chloride. A fun copper cuff project can be completed the day of the workshop. No previous experience is necessary.
We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.
Workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope for $10. It is recommended that you wear an apron or a work shirt to protect your clothing.
