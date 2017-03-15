Sunday One-Day Workshop: Precious Metal Clay

By Artascope at bec
Posted March 15, 2017, at 1:44 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/sunday-one-day-workshop-precious-metal-clay-tickets-31261978419

Precious Metal Clay (PMC) combines the ease of working with clay and the results of precious metals. Learn rolling, stamping and cutting techniques during the creation process and see how they translate in a completed kiln fired PMC piece.

We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.

$79 workshop fee does not include PMC clay supplies. Large packs of PMC bronze clay and small packs of silver will be available for purchase for $25 each (check or cash only) at the studio on the day of class.

NOTE: You will need to return the following week to pick up items made in this class.

