Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME For more information: 207-847-4060; bec.artascope.com/event/sunday-one-day-workshop-precious-metal-clay-01222017/

Precious Metal Clay (PMC) combines the ease of working with clay and the results of precious metals. Learn rolling, stamping and cutting techniques during the creation process and see how they translate in a completed kiln fired PMC piece.

Story continues below advertisement.

We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.

$79 workshop fee does not include PMC clay. Large packs of PMC bronze clay and small packs of silver will be available for purchase for $25 each (check or cash only) at the studio on the day of class. Please note: Workshop fee must be paid in advance to ensure your seat.

NOTE: You will need to return the following week to pick up items made in this class.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →