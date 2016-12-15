Sunday One-Day Workshop: Needle Felted Wall Hangings

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME For more information: 207-847-4060; bec.artascope.com/event/needle-felted-wall-hangings-01292017/

In this workshop, which is appropriate for both beginners and for those who have some felting experience, we will make two felted wall hangings. The first part of our day, we will create a cardinal sitting on a branch of a white birch tree. This will measure approximately 5″X7.” The second part of our day, you will be felting a “Dancing Lady”. Approximate size of this is 8″x12.” Attendees will have the use of the intructor’s foam pads and needles to create felted pieces.

$79 workshop fee does not include supplies. A materials fee of $20 can be paid to the instructor in class and includes all the wool needed to complete your project.

We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.

