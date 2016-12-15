Sunday One-Day Workshop: Needle Felted Wall Hangings

By Artascope at bec
Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 9:49 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; bec.artascope.com/event/needle-felted-wall-hangings-01292017/

In this workshop, which is appropriate for both beginners and for those who have some felting experience, we will make two felted wall hangings. The first part of our day, we will create a cardinal sitting on a branch of a white birch tree. This will measure approximately 5″X7.” The second part of our day, you will be felting a “Dancing Lady”. Approximate size of this is 8″x12.” Attendees will have the use of the intructor’s foam pads and needles to create felted pieces.

Story continues below advertisement.

$79 workshop fee does not include supplies. A materials fee of $20 can be paid to the instructor in class and includes all the wool needed to complete your project.

We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Ayla Reynolds’ family prepares to declare her deceasedAyla Reynolds’ family prepares to declare her deceased
  2. Who should have to pay for 2.6 million bottles worth of bad pumpkin beer?Who should have to pay for 2.6 million bottles worth of bad pumpkin beer?
  3. Beardsley resigns as leader of LePage’s education teamBeardsley resigns as leader of LePage’s education team
  4. Hollywood’s “Black List” of new screenplays is out, and two Stephen King biopics are on itHollywood’s “Black List” of new screenplays is out, and two Stephen King biopics are on it
  5. ‘It’s changed our lives’: Journey continues for Bangor teen at center of viral Facebook post‘It’s changed our lives’: Journey continues for Bangor teen at center of viral Facebook post

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living