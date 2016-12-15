Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME For more information: 207-847-4060; bec.artascope.com/event/sunday-one-day-workshop-introduction-to-wet-felting-02052017/

Join us to learn the basics of “wet felting.” We will make a seamless, 3-dimensional vessel, starting with raw wool roving (provided in our materials fee). You decide whether you will go home at the end of the day with a completed vessel (like a bowl or a flower vase) or a bag. The felting process will be complete before you leave class, but a bag may need a few finishing details at home.

Story continues below advertisement.

$79 workshop fee does not include material fee of $20, which is paid to the instructor in class and includes all the wool roving needed to complete your project. If possible, bring an old bath towel and large plastic tray with sides (such as a boot tray) to class. The instructor will have a few of these available.

We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →