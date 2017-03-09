Sunday One-Day Workshop: Introduction to Painting

Varvara Harmon
By Artascope at bec
Posted March 09, 2017, at 3:17 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/sunday-one-day-workshop-introduction-to-painting-tickets-29488007424

Learn the process of painting from blank canvas to ready to frame. Even those with no drawing or painting experience will enjoy learning in this relaxed environment. Experience the basic building blocks of painting – design, value, and mixing color. We will explore the benefits and differences of watercolor, acrylic and oil paint.

We will have an hour break for lunch from 12-1PM. There is a small refrigerator available if you would like to bring your own. There are also several lunch possibilities within walking distance of the studio.

$79 workshop fee does not include materials. Paints and brushes available to use for $15 at Artascope.

Along with her years of teaching experience, our instructor, Varvara Harmon, is an international award winning artist and the author of many art instruction books. View more of her work at http://www.varvaraharmon.com. Cover image copyrighted by Varvara Harmon.

