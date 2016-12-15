Sunday One-Day Workshop: Introduction to Chinese Brush Painting

By Artascope at bec
Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 9:56 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; bec.artascope.com/event/sunday-one-day-workshop-chinese-brush-painting-02192017/

Discover the beauty of Chinese Brush Painting–the art of using simple brush strokes to give the impression of a subject or scene. You will learn the most common brushstrokes used in brush painting. Once you’ve had time to practice each stroke you’ll learn how to combine them to paint popular subjects like bamboo, orchids, sunflowers, butterflies, birds, and even a panda.

We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.

$79 workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope the day of the workshop.

