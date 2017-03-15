Sunday, April 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/sunday-one-day-workshop-encaustic-wax-techniques-tickets-32506603125
Would you like to try something both creative and fun? Encaustic painting is just that! Encaustic painting is composed of beeswax, damar resin and pigments that are applied to a surface while melted. It is an ancient, beautiful and unique medium to work with, limited only by your imagination.
We will have an hour break for lunch from 12-1PM. There is a small refrigerator available if you would like to bring your own. There are also several lunch possibilities within walking distance of the studio.
$79 workshop fee does not include materials. $25 paid to the instructor the day of the workshop will provide you with the raw materials and tools you will need.
