Sunday, March 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Frankfort Congregational Church, UCC, 42 Main Road South, Frankfort, Maine For more information: (207) 323-8666

A service of worship is held at the Frankfort Congregational Church, UCC every Sunday at 9:00 AM. Coffee hour fellowship to follow. No matter who you are, or where you are on life’s journey, you’re welcome here.

