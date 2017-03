Spring, mud season . . . call it what you will, but it’s time to shed those heavier winter wines and look forward to some fresh, crisp, SPRING WINES!! Come try some of our favorite Crisp Whites, Elegant Rose’ & Refreshing Reds! Free Wine Tasting! Must be 21 years and older. It’s a perfect way to celebrate Spring!!

Lois’ Natural Marketplace

152 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough

207-885-0602

www.loisnatural.com

