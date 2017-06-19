Summertide at The Kelpie

Kay Sullivan - Pastel - &quotIn Better Hours"
Kay Sullivan
By Lauren Lewis
Posted June 19, 2017, at 4:04 p.m.

Friday, June 30, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The Kelpie Gallery, 81 Elm Street, South Thomaston, Maine

For more information: 207-691-0392; TheKelpieGallery.com

Welcome to the Open-house artist reception, Summertide at The Kelpie on Friday, June 30, 2017 5:00 – 7:00pm.

Summertide at The Kelpie boasts a mosaic of styles and medium from Oils and Pastels to Glass, Sculpture, and Jewelry. A destination gallery, The Kelpie’s bright and fresh space is an inviting and aesthetic place for both quiet art immersion and social conviviality. Join us!

View works by fine artists and craftsmen: Tania Amazeen-Jones, Susan Lewis Baines, Holly Berry, John Bowdren, Carol Douglas, Sandra Leinonen Dunn, Barbara Fleming, Maggie Gallen, Julie Haskell, Pamela Hetherly, Beth London, Nancy Lee Lovley, Maude Robin McCoy, David Wells Roth, Ann Sklar, Kay Sullivan, Gwen Sylvester and Lucas Sylvester.

The Kelpie Gallery ~ Fine Art & Fine Crafts in the Weskeag Village is located at 81 Elm Street (Rte 73), South Thomaston, ME 04858. FMI www.TheKelpieGallery.com or find us on Facebook or call 207.691.0392

