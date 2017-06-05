SummerKeys Concert Series 2017 Opens with a Trio of Chamber Music

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Congregational Christian Church, Church St., Lubec, ME
For more information: 207-733-2316; summerkeys.com
The first in our summer series of thirteen Mary Potterton Memorial Concerts will take place on Wednesday, June 21 at 7:30 P.M. in the Lubec Congregational Christian Church and will host a trio of musicians – John Newell, piano, Ina Litera, viola and Matt Goeke, cello. Mr. Newell, also a composer, currently resides, teaches and directs music in Washington County and is on the faculties of Cobscook Community Learning Center and SummerKeys. Ms. Litera and Mr. Goeke come to us from New York City where they are members of the ensemble group Eight Strings and a Whistle.
The music program will include “Sonata for viola and piano, Op. 11, no. 4” by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), a prolific German composer, violinist, teacher and conductor and one of the greatest violists of the 20th Century. As a composer, he wrote the full range of genres: symphonies, opera, chamber works and smaller works and massively expanded the solo literature for viola. This Sonata was written in 1919 and has 3 movements played without pause; Fantasie, Thema mit Variationen and Finale mit Variationen. “Eyeglasses, Duo for Viola and Cello, WoO 32” by the renowned German composer, Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) will be heard. This piece, from the composer’s early period, is believed to have been written for 2 sight-challenged musicians – Cellist, Count Nikoaus von Zmeskall-Domanovets and the composer himself as the violist! Johann Sebastien Bach’s (1685-1750) “Suite in G for solo cello, BWV 1007” will also be performed. These Six Suites were the first ones written for Prince Leopold, Bach’s employer during his time in Coethen, Germany, where Bach’s salary doubled and the age of his employer halved! Max Bruch (1838-1920) was a German Romantic composer and conductor. Three movements, Numbers II, VI, and VII from his “Eight Pieces for viola, clarinet and piano, Op. 83” (trans. for viola, cello, piano) will complete the trio’s program. This piece was written in the composer’s 70th year for his son, Max Felix, a talented clarinetist. The performers have arranged the original clarinet part for viola and use the original viola part on the cello. John Newell will solo his own composition in four movements. “Companions” (1979-1983), last performed in 1985, had its beginnings in a work for solo harp. “Aardvark Dreams” was composed in 1979 and later came “Procession of Days”. “Totentanz” (Dance of Death) was a reaction to the 1982 massacre of Palestinian refugees in Beirut. “A Pleasant Fugue”, according to John, “wrote itself on a warm July day”.
Lyons’ IGA Market will host this concert’s intermission refreshments!
All concerts are FREE (Piano tuning donations are gratefully accepted). For more information on our concert series as well as the music, art, photography, creative writing and cabaret classes at SummerKeys, A Music Vacation, call: 207 733-2316, email: sksmail@summerkeys.com or visit our website at: www.summerkeys.com.
