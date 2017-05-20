SummerKeys 2017 – Our Twenty-Sixth Season is About to Begin!

SummerKeys, A Music Vacation in Lubec, Maine will soon open its doors for the 26th season to musicians, artists and students from near and far. We are proud to offer over a dozen instrumental programs to adults of all ability levels – and with no audition or entrance requirements! Throughout the summer, music courses are led by accomplished instructors in: piano, jazz piano, music composition, voice, violin, viola, cello, classical guitar, mandolin, fiddle, Celtic harp, flute, clarinet, oboe, trumpet and instrumentarium (ukelele, banjo, theramin and/or any other uncommon instrument you choose to explore). We also offer courses in the arts to include: photography, creative writing and cabaret!

This year’s highlights include the addition of Haley Hewitt, harpist who will be both performing and offering classes in Celtic harp – you will find her many cameos on the web. We are also pleased with the return of last year’s new faculty member, Sebastien Ammann, who will offer 2 weeks of jazz piano in August and who will also make his SummerKeys concert debut. In addition to our Fiddle Workshop, two new strings programs are being offered – “Ensemble Workshop” (led by Ina Litera) and “Getting into String Quartets” (led by Fran Berge). David Alpher and Jennie Litt will be back by popular demand for their third year of cabaret classes and will perform “The Waltz” in July. Our renowned team of Frank van Riper and Judy Goodman will again offer photography classes. As with our music classes, art workshops are open to all instructional levels – novice to expert – with no auditions or prior experience required!

The Mary Potterton Memorial Concert Series will be entertaining the Down East community throughout the summer. This series of 13 concerts, featuring the widely acclaimed talent of the SummerKeys faculty, are presented weekly at the Lubec Congregational Christian Church on Wednesdays at 7:30 PM (with two noted exceptions). Intermission refreshments are hosted by local businesses. All concerts are free and open to the public. Piano tuning donations are graciously accepted.

We invite you to join us! Please visit our website for a complete list of our concerts and information on our music, art and concert programs for 2017 : www.summerkeys.com or call (before June 10: 973-316-6220 / after June 10: 207-733-2316) or email us at : sksmail@summerkeys.com

