Summer Theatre Auditions

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted May 05, 2017, at 10:26 a.m.

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine

For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing

BREWER ME – Come have a Beautiful Summer with us for our upcoming theatre session!! Auditions will be held Wednesday, May 31st from 4-7pm. For auditions, please have your child come prepared to sing one verse from a song of their choosing. We will have 2 age groups: “Sleeping Beauty Kids” ages 5-10 and “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” ages 10-17. EVERYONE gets a part! For more information on the Fall theatre session, please visit our website at:http://www.nextgenerationtheatre.com/classes/summer-camps

