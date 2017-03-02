Friday, March 17, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Join the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Friday, March 17 for a Summer Story Camp Registration Party from 4:30-6:30pm. The party will feature art and writing activities from Story Camp Lead Teacher, Crystal DaGraca followed by a brand new performance from the Barn Arts Collective.

Summer Story Camp is the Library’s free literacy camp for children who have completed grades K – 4. There are four weeks of camp, each with a different theme: Camping (June 26-30), Ocean (July 10-14), Dinosaurs (July 24-28), and Pirates (August 14-18). The camp runs 9am – noon Monday – Friday, with the exception of Ocean Week, which will include an afternoon theater camp with the Barn Arts Collective. Parents can register their child online by visiting the Summer Story Camp Facebook Page or the Library’s website. Parents can also register their child in person at the party on March 17.

“We’re excited to kick off Summer Story Camp Registration with this fun event,” Children’s Librarian, Susan Plimpton said. “The party is going to celebrate the amazing themes and activities we have lined up for this summer.”

At the event, the Barn Arts Collective will show the first part of a brand new show called The Loneliest Whale, based on a real-life whale that always travels alone. Scientists say that the whale, which no one has actually seen, sings at a higher frequency than other whales and perhaps cannot be heard by them. Audience members will have the opportunity to take an active role in crafting the Barn Arts show by offering suggestions for how and why the “loneliest whale” is not in a pack. They will be able to see their ideas in action with the full performance this July, when Barn Arts will work with Summer Story Campers to finish the narrative for the play.

The Summer Story Camp Registration Party will start with activities from 4:30-5:30pm and conclude with the Barn Arts performance at 5:30pm. Light refreshments will be served. Brochures and signup sheets will be available. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

