Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Center Drive School Soccer Field, 17 School Street on Center Drive, Orrington, ME
For more information: 844-283-2832; orringtonrec.org
Summer Soccer camp for kids entering grades 1-8, run by the Dutch Soccer Academy and sponsored by the Orrington Recreation Department.
This camp will run August 7-11 at the Center Drive School soccer field in Orrington. Grades entering 1-4 from 2:30-4:30 PM. Grades entering 5-8 from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Sign up today at www.dutchsocceracademy.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →