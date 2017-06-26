Summer Seminars to be Held at the Klahr Center

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Michael Klahr Center, 46 University Dr., Augusta, Maine
For more information: 207-621-3532; hhrcmaine.org
AUGUSTA—The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine [HHRC] has scheduled three, two-day Summer Seminars for educators and life-long learners; and one Summer Seminar for students in grades 8 through 12 at the Michael Klahr Center, located on the University of Maine at Augusta campus this July and August.
On July 11th and 12th the HHRC will offer Yearning to Breathe Free: The Immigrant Experience in Maine. Inspired by the HHRC’s recent exhibit of the same name, this program will focus on firsthand stories of past and current immigration, as well as how to teach Maine history through the eyes of immigrants. Participants will learn about the histories of the Swedes and Armenians in Maine, as well as get a sneak preview of the upcoming exhibit at the Maine State Museum focusing on Jewish life in Maine. Additional sessions will focus on the experiences of refugees, municipalities and immigration, a first person account from a volunteer at an internment camp for Latino and Mexican nationals in Texas, and an up to the minute report on immigrant and refugee issues addressed in the latest session of the Maine Legislature.
The second seminar, Democracy at Risk: Holocaust and Human Behavior, will be held on July 17th and 18th. Presented in partnership with the award-winning curriculum of Facing History and Ourselves, participants will learn current scholarship on the history of the Holocaust and new research focused on human behavior, group dynamics, and bias; Increase their ability to facilitate respectful classroom discussions on difficult issues such as racism, antisemitism, and other forms of exclusion in a way that invites personal reflection and critical analysis; Learn a new way of structuring curriculum to help students connect history to their own lives and the choices they make; Engage with classroom-ready multimedia resources and learn how to build a customized unit that meets your curriculum objectives; Discover new teaching strategies that help students interrogate text, think critically, and discuss controversial issues respectfully.
This workshop is intended for middle and high school teachers of history, literature and humanities. Independent evaluation has shown that implementing Facing History’s approach improves students’ higher-order thinking skills, increases students’ civic efficacy and engagement with civic matters, and increases students’ tolerance for others who hold contrary views from their own.
Facing History and Ourselves is a worldwide organization that enables transformative dialogue, fosters empathy and reflection, and has been shown to improve students’ academic performance. Through rigorous investigation of the events that led to the Holocaust and other recent examples of genocide and mass violence, students in the Facing History class learn to choose knowledge over misinformation, compassion over prejudice or bullying, and participation over indifference or resignation.
The final seminars will focus on civil discourse. The Democracy is Noisy program will be held on August 2nd and 3rd for educators and life-long learners, and on August 8th and 9th for students in grades 8 through 12. This project has been developed in partnership with the Gannet House First Amendment Museum in Augusta.
Both programs will feature a variety of speakers, including representatives from the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication, the Margaret Chase Smith Library and Museum, the Maine Legislature, the Maine Department of Education, and several other organizations. In addition, these workshops will examine some of the many tools that are freely available on-line from Teaching Tolerance, The National Institute for Civil Discourse, and others.
Registration forms are available online at hhrcmaine.org/summer-seminar and are due with payment two weeks prior to the seminar start date. Tuition is $100 for all three seminars. Those participating in “Holocaust and Human Behavior” have the option of purchasing the text of the same name for an additional $40. Tuition includes light snacks and lunch.
Each seminar runs daily from 9 AM – 4 PM and provides 12 contact hours for educators. There are also a limited number of stipends available for those traveling 80 miles or further from Augusta.
The summer seminars are supported by the Oak Grove School Foundation and the UMA Diversity Committee.
The Michael Klahr Center, home of the HHRC, is located at 46 University Drive in Augusta and is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Mondays – Fridays or by appointment. For more information about the seminars or about the Klahr Center, contact HHRC Executive Director Elizabeth Helitzer at (207) 621-3532 or elizabeth.helitzer@maine.edu
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →