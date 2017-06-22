Summer Reading Finale: Northern Stars Planetarium

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME
For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library
Join us as we welcome Northern Stars Planetarium to the library! We’ll be learning about solar eclipses in preparation for the eclipse happening on August 21! There will be one show for younger kids and one for ages 10+. It will be followed by our usual ice cream party! Stay tuned for more information.
