Summer Reading Finale: Northern Stars Planetarium

By Samantha Cote,
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 22, 2017, at 2:22 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Join us as we welcome Northern Stars Planetarium to the library! We’ll be learning about solar eclipses in preparation for the eclipse happening on August 21! There will be one show for younger kids and one for ages 10+. It will be followed by our usual ice cream party! Stay tuned for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine legislator charged with OUIMaine legislator charged with OUI
  2. PI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister saysPI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister says
  3. Lincoln man dies while working with explosives in his basement
  4. Former FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killerFormer FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killer
  5. Drug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine homeDrug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine home

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs