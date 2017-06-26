Summer Reading End Celebration at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted June 26, 2017, at 2:03 p.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

All Summer Reading Program participants are invited to join us to celebrate completion of 2017’s “Build a better world!”

program. At 1:00 PM, meet specialists from Brewer’s Environmental Services, who work to keep our water and

environment safe, clean, and enjoyable for all. At 1:30 PM, join us for cake, ice cream, and prize drawings! Prizes will be

drawn for both age levels (must be present to win), and each participant will be able to choose a book to take home

with them as thanks for participating. Call the Library at 989-7943 for more information.

