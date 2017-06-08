‘Summer of Mercy’ program planned for youth at Parish of the Holy Eucharist

FALMOUTH, Maine –Young people in Falmouth, Yarmouth, Gray, and Freeport will be busy learning about the corporal works of mercy in a most effective way this summer: by performing them.

The “Summer of Mercy” is open to all sixth through 12th-graders and is being organized by the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; St. Jude Church, Freeport) in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland. The initiative aims to inspire local youth to show mercy and compassion as we have experienced it from God and to teach them that through corporal and spiritual works of mercy, the human and sacred worth of each person is acknowledged.

The “Summer of Mercy” features six themes with accompanying activities and celebrations:

“Feed the Hungry and Give Drink to the Thirsty”

Sunday, June 11 (2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.)

Participants will prepare meal bags at Holy Martyrs Church for St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Portland. After the service project is completed, a cookout and games will be offered.

“Shelter the Homeless”

Sunday, June 25 (12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Participants will spruce up the cabins and grounds around St. Gregory Church. A cookout will follow the activity.

“Clothe the Naked”

Saturday, July 8 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Participants will make dresses and backpacks for the Little Dresses for Africa ministry at Sacred Heart Church. A scavenger hunt at Maine Mall to celebrate the gift of clothing and resources will follow the project.

“Bury and Honor the Dead”

Saturday, July 22 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Participants will meet at Sacred Heart Church and clean the crosses and benches at Holy Cross Cemetery. A special outdoor activity to celebrate what others have done for us and how they have touched our lives is being planned.

“Visit the Sick and Imprisoned”

Saturday, August 12 (11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

A special outreach activity is being organized for the sisters at the Monastery of the Precious Blood in Portland. To celebrate wellness, a celebration will also be held at the Maine Warrior Gym in Westbrook.

“Give Alms to the Poor”

Saturday, August 19 (Noon to 3 p.m.)

Participants will organize a donation drive for a parish in Haiti and a relay will be held as part of a parish picnic at St. Gregory Church.

To learn more about the initiative or to register a young person, contact Joann Segovia at joann.segovia@portlanddiocese. org or Kim Lovett at kim.lovett@portlanddiocese.org .

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →