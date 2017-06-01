Summer Music Series: The Allison Ames Band

By Bangor Public Library
Posted June 01, 2017, at 2:25 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library , 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: bpl.lib.me.us/summer-music-series/

Artist: The Alison Ames Band

Genre: Country – Rock – Blues – Disco

Allison Ames is well known in central Maine for her powerful country and country-rock performances! She’s backed up by a high-energy, professional band that includes Tom Morelli on guitar, Moe Schinck on drums, Jeff Budge on bass and Jay Lundstrom on keyboards!

