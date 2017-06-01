Summer Music Series: Six Basin St.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library , 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine
For more information: bpl.lib.me.us/summer-music-series/
Artist: Six Basin St.
Genre: Dixieland, Swing
Six Basin Street All Women Dixieland Band has been playing together since the winter of 1991 and is still going strong today! With a diverse group of members from all age ranges and backgrounds, we delight in sharing our common love of music, especially a genre not usually heard this far north, with everyone.
Band Members: JoAnne Dauphinee, Muffy Eastman, Jan Klitch, Erika Richardson, Charlene Sirois, Susan Heath, Keri Alley, Donna Megquier, Sonja Faulkingham, Ellie Stratton, Helena Bosse, Carol Tracey, Sam Powers, Denyse Wilson, Franny Wilson, Ardis Mayo, Marilyn Guest
