Summer Music Series: Six Basin St.

By Bangor Public Library
Posted June 01, 2017, at 2:27 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library , 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: bpl.lib.me.us/summer-music-series/

Artist: Six Basin St.

Genre: Dixieland, Swing

Six Basin Street All Women Dixieland Band has been playing together since the winter of 1991 and is still going strong today! With a diverse group of members from all age ranges and backgrounds, we delight in sharing our common love of music, especially a genre not usually heard this far north, with everyone.

Band Members: JoAnne Dauphinee, Muffy Eastman, Jan Klitch, Erika Richardson, Charlene Sirois, Susan Heath, Keri Alley, Donna Megquier, Sonja Faulkingham, Ellie Stratton, Helena Bosse, Carol Tracey, Sam Powers, Denyse Wilson, Franny Wilson, Ardis Mayo, Marilyn Guest

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast MaineTick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast Maine
  2. Man slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tapeMan slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tape
  3. Man charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lotMan charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lot
  4. LePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidaysLePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidays
  5. Marshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in MaineMarshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs