Summer Music Series: Silver Duo

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library , 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine
For more information: bpl.lib.me.us/summer-music-series/
The Summer Music Series is a free, public event that begins Tuesday, June 13th and happens every Wednesday from 7-8pm all the way through August.
Unlike the rest of the Summer Music Series events this one will be in the Lecture Hall on the Third Floor of the library.
Genre: Cello and Piano
Artist: Noreen Silver
Noreen Silver has been described by Michael Tumelty in the Glasgow Herald as being “an extraordinarily soulful player” who “demonstrates an uncommon depth of feeling and imagination.”
