Summer Music Series: Jump City Social Club

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library , 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine
For more information: bpl.lib.me.us/summer-music-series/
Artist: Jump City Social Club
Genre: R&B, Rock, Pop, Country, Jazz, Motown, Swing
Band Members:
Anna Roman – Lead Vocals
David Clarke – Guitar, Vocals
Brian Nadeau – Trumpet
James Winters – Trombone, Percussion
Scott Rapaport – Saxaphone, Flute, Vocals, Percussion
Bob Roman – Bass
Joseph Wainer – Drums
Mike Borja – Drums
