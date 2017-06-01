Summer Music Series: Jump City Social Club

By Bangor Public Library
Posted June 01, 2017, at 2:24 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library , 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: bpl.lib.me.us/summer-music-series/

Artist: Jump City Social Club

Genre: R&B, Rock, Pop, Country, Jazz, Motown, Swing

Band Members:

Anna Roman – Lead Vocals

David Clarke – Guitar, Vocals

Brian Nadeau – Trumpet

James Winters – Trombone, Percussion

Scott Rapaport – Saxaphone, Flute, Vocals, Percussion

Bob Roman – Bass

Joseph Wainer – Drums

Mike Borja – Drums

