Wednesday, July 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/summer-met-encore-macbeth-verdi/
The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi def encore screenings from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016–2017 season at The Grand on July 26th at 7 pm with an encore presentation of Verdi’s “Macbeth”. Star soprano Anna Netrebko delivers a searing portrayal as Lady Macbeth, the murderously cunning consort of Željko Lučić’s doomed Macbeth. Adrian Noble’s chilling production of Verdi’s tragic Shakespearean adaptation also stars Joseph Calleja as Macduff and René Pape as Banquo with Fabio Luisi conducting. Total runtime: 2 hours, 27 minutes. Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $18. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.
