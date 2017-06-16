Summer MET Encore: Macbeth (Verdi)

&quotMacbeth"
"Marty Sohl" | "Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera"
"Macbeth"
By Robin Jones
Posted June 16, 2017, at 11:57 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/summer-met-encore-macbeth-verdi/

The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi def encore screenings from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016–2017 season at The Grand on July 26th at 7 pm with an encore presentation of Verdi’s “Macbeth”. Star soprano Anna Netrebko delivers a searing portrayal as Lady Macbeth, the murderously cunning consort of Željko Lučić’s doomed Macbeth. Adrian Noble’s chilling production of Verdi’s tragic Shakespearean adaptation also stars Joseph Calleja as Macduff and René Pape as Banquo with Fabio Luisi conducting. Total runtime: 2 hours, 27 minutes. Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $18. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensationMaine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensation
  2. Zinke might recommend Katahdin monument be national parkZinke might recommend Katahdin monument be national park
  3. Maine family patriarch gets 20 years for running heroin ringMaine family patriarch gets 20 years for running heroin ring
  4. Wounded cadet calls shooting ‘freak accident’Wounded cadet calls shooting ‘freak accident’
  5. Stun gun lawsuit settled with Bangor police for $525,000

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs