Summer MET Encore: Le Pecheurs de Perles (Bizet)

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/summer-met-encore-les-pecheurs-de-perles-bizet/
The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi def encore screenings from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016–2017 season at The Grand on July 12th at 7 pm with an encore presentation of “Le Pecheurs de Perles”. Soprano Diana Damrau stars as Leïla, the beautiful Hindu priestess pursued by rival pearl divers competing for her hand. Her suitors are tenor Matthew Polenzani and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien, who sing the lilting duet “Au fond du temple saint,” which opera fans know and adore. Director Penny Woolcock explores the timeless themes of pure love, betrayal, and vengeance in a production that vividly creates an undersea world on the stage of the Met. Conductor Gianandrea Noseda brings his romantic flair to the lush score from the composer of Carmen. Total runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes. Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $18. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →