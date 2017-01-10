Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; kitetails.org

Hold onto your hats and sunglasses, it’s Summer in the Snow at the Museum & Theatre! First, we’ll shake off those winter blues with a Beach Ball Dance Party in the Playscape. Then, we’ll touch LIVE sea creatures, create sea shell art, learn about Maine’s largest summer tourists (whales), and much, much more! Come for one festive program or stay for the whole day.

10:15-10:45am

Summer Fun Dance Party

Join us as we boogie to summer tunes and pass beach balls around in the Playscape. Show off your dance moves or party on the play structure as we kick off Summer Fun in the Snow. Free with admission

11-11:30am

Live Creature Feature: Touch Tank

Sea stars and sea snails and seaweed, oh my! Join us to touch and learn about tide pool creatures found along the coast of Maine. Free with admission

11:30am-12:30pm

Paint a Lobster Buoy

Discover the tradition of painting a lobster buoy. Learn about the history of lobstering in Maine, sketch a design onto your own buoy, then make your vision a reality with colorful paint. Each buoy measures approximately 12 inches. Register online, call (207) 828-1234 ext. 231, or stop by the front desk. $12/members, $14/visitors

2-2:30pm

The Sneetches on the Beaches!

Sneetches, big and small! We are excited to announce that Sylvester McMonkey McBean has arrived with his infamous star on and star off machines! Become a sneetch on the Playscape beach today at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine. Don’t worry, if you have a star on your belly, you can get it removed and if you do have a star, we can help you with that too as we act out the classic tale of The Sneetches, by Dr. Seuss. Free with admission

3:30-4:30pm

Science Spotlight: Bats at the Beach

The Museum & Theatre’s collection includes live animal, fossil, and rock specimens waiting to be uncovered. Join our science educator during our weekly Science Spotlight as we highlight the incredible world of reptiles, dinosaurs, insects, and more. This week, we’ll read the book Bats at the Beach and imagine what it would be like to go to the beach as a nocturnal animal-like a bat! Free with admission

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →