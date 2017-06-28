Community

Summer fair and yard sale at Belfast church

Posted June 28, 2017, at 11:34 a.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: The First Church in Belfast, UCC, ONA, Corner of Church and Spring streets, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-338-2282

BELFAST, Maine — A summer fair and yard sale will be held 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at The First Church in Belfast, United Church of Christ, Open and Affirming, corner of Church and Spring streets. White elephant items, plants, books, baked goods, afghan raffle, crafts, Belfast tapestry afghans and totes, and grilled lunch. For information, call 338-2282.

