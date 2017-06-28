Summer fair and yard sale at Belfast church

Saturday, July 8, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: The First Church in Belfast, UCC, ONA, Corner of Church and Spring streets, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-338-2282
BELFAST, Maine — A summer fair and yard sale will be held 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at The First Church in Belfast, United Church of Christ, Open and Affirming, corner of Church and Spring streets. White elephant items, plants, books, baked goods, afghan raffle, crafts, Belfast tapestry afghans and totes, and grilled lunch. For information, call 338-2282.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →