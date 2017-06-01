Summer Children’s Programs in Grand Lake Stream

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Grand Lake Stream School Building, 15 Water Streeet, Grand Lake Stream, ME
For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org
Beginning on July 4th, the Downeast Lakes Land Trust is pleased to present our annual schedule of summer children’s programs! “Explorations and Adventures” is a series of FREE educational activities for children ages 6-10 (all ages welcome!). Programs meet at the Grand Lake Stream School Building on Tuesdays from 9:30 am – Noon. Be sure that children arrive prepared for outdoor activities, rain or shine, and bring a water bottle.
July 4 – Tubing Down Grand Lake Stream! (ALL AGES!) – Float down the crystal-clear waters of Grand Lake Stream on inner tubes! Transportation will be provided to maximize ride time. Meet at the Grand Lake Stream School Building at 1:30 pm.
July 11 – Reptiles and Amphibians Hike – Come out and explore the wetlands, streams, and woodlands of Grand Lake Stream, as we search for salamanders, frogs, and snakes.
July 18 – Wonderful Wildflowers – Children will explore the woodlands, meadows, and roadsides, learning all about the wildflowers found in the Downeast Lakes region and use a traditional flower press to preserve their findings!
July 25 – Build Your Own Terrarium – Learning about the importance of water in an ecosystem, children will collect their own specimens and create a miniature habitat, using moss, lichen, stones, sticks, and more!
August 1 – Tower Hill Trail Hike – Visit the oldest wooden fire tower in Maine, and explore the community forest’s newest trail!
August 8 – Rocks & Minerals – Join DLLT volunteer and soil scientist Bruce Dubee for a look at the local geology of the area, heading out into the community forest to find samples of different stones.
August 15 – Nature Photography – Join DLLT Education and Outreach Manager Colin Brown to learn all about photography in the natural world, and how to take better pictures.
In addition to the above, “Serious Skills for Boys & Girls” is a series of FREE educational activities for children ages 10-16. Programs meet at the Grand Lake Stream School Building on Thursdays from 9:30 am – Noon. Be sure that children arrive prepared for outdoor activities, rain or shine, and bring a water bottle.
July 6 – Shelter Building – Learn how to build different styles of survival shelters, and create your own in the community forest.
July 13 – Little River Canoe Trip (9:30 – 3 pm) – Join DLLT Education and Outreach Manager Colin Brown for a day-long paddle down Little River and out into Big Lake. Children must bring a lunch and an older pair of shoes.
July 20 – Trail Construction – Help DLLT staff extend an existing trail, and learn different trail construction and maintenance techniques.
July 27 – Fly Fishing on Grand Lake Stream – Join Registered Maine Guides for a half day fly fishing experience on the famous Grand Lake Stream!
August 3 – Cordage, Rope, and Knots – Learn about different types of natural, plant-based cordage, and how to create your own rope! Children will learn how to tie essential knots, and will create their own survival bracelets.
August 10 – Introduction to Trapping – Join DLLT Executive Director David Montague as he teaches how to trap several different species of animals, and the many styles of traps used. Children will build their own primitive survival traps.
August 17 – Overnight Backpacking Trip – Join DLLT Education and Outreach Manager Colin Brown and DLLT Volunteer Roxzanna Montague for an overnight backpacking adventure in the Downeast Lakes Community Forest! Parents must contact DLLT for more details – (207) 796 – 2100.
