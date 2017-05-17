Outdoors

Summer Camp at Sandy Pines Designer Showcase

By Maya Vaidya
Posted May 17, 2017, at 1:41 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sandy Pines Campground, 277 Mills Road, Kennebunkport, Maine

For more information: sandypinescamping.com

Sandy Pines Campground, Kennebunkport’s first seaside camping destination, is opening up its campground and one-of-a-kind, glamping tents to the public during a weeklong affair. Attendees will get to view and explore the bedecked dwellings designed by 12 New England designers, and proceeds will be donated to four Maine non-profits.

Each signature glamping tent brings to life the following interior designers’ visions: Annie Stickney, Annie Stickney Design (Cape Elizabeth, Maine); Debbie Chatfield, Chatfield Design (Rockport, Maine); Jan Robinson, EcoHome Studio (Portland, Maine); Krista Stokes (Kennebunkport, Maine); Bronwyn Huffard, Huffard House (Cape Elizabeth, Maine); Louise Hurlbutt, Hurlbutt Design (Kennebunkport, Maine); James Light, James Light Interiors (Portland, Maine); Lisa Teague, Lisa Teague Studios (Portsmouth, New Hampshire); Nicola Manganello, Nicola’s Home (Yarmouth, Maine); Nicki Bongiorno, Spaces Kennebunkport (Kennebunkport, Maine); Beverly Bangs, Antiques on Nine (Kennebunkport, Maine); and Ingunn Milla Joergensen (Kennebunkport, Maine).

Proceeds from the showcase will benefit four Maine non-profits: Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, Community Harvest Project, Southern Maine Health Care Auxiliary and Kennebunkport Conservation Trust.

SUMMER CAMP DESIGNER TENT SHOWCASE:

WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 2017 – Sunday, July 2, 2017; daily 11 AM – 4 PM

COST: $15 in advance; $20 at the door

TICKETS: Purchase tickets online: summercampshowcase.eventbrite.com

