Summer Belly Dance Classes with Rosa Noreen

By Heather Lundin
Posted June 15, 2017, at 11:54 a.m.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-409-9540; RosaNoreen.com

Level 1: Intro to Belly Dance

Learn to move in a new way this summer… and delve into music, culture, and more along the way!

Yes, total beginners are welcome. You don’t need to lose weight first. You don’t need to have rhythm or balance. Just bring your self and your sense of fun–and you’ll gain new skills in a warm an supportive environment!

Level 2 and Level 3 classes are also available for more experienced dancers.

Belly dance allows us to embrace our curves and our life experience. We’ll shimmy through summer in good company. People of all genders, backgrounds, and body types are welcome, ages 14+.

$87/eight-week session, payment plans available, Save $10 till June 30.

Wednesdays 5:30-6:45 PM, 7/12-8/23

http://rosanoreen.com/classes/bellydance/

Sign up today to save your spot!

