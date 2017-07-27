Summer AAA Care Care Clinic at Brunswick Naval Air Station

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: AAA Car Care Clinic - Summer, 74 Orion Street - Large Parking Lot, Brunswick, ME
Savilinx is sponsoring an additional AAA Car Care Clinic event this summer, bringing the Clinic and the Battery Van to the former Brunswick Naval Air Station as an added opportunity (on top of the normal Fall opportunity) for people to have their cars and trucks checked out in preparation for late Summer and Fall travel.
There is no cost for the inspection (Each inspection takes approximately 15 minutes), and no one who arrives before the end time will be turned away.
Center Street Cycles of Brunswick will also be on hand to provide bicycle inspections.
