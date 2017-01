Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/sumi-e-japanese-brush-painting-workshop-january-12/

With Master Brush Painter Frederica Marshall. Registration is required, and there is a $10 materials fee. Please call 207-236-3440 or email Cayla at cmiller@librarycamden.org .

