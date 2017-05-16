Sully’s Co-Captain Among Highlights as Nearly 850 Expected to attend Maine Credit Union League’s Annual Meeting and Convention

The Maine Credit Union League’s 79th Annual Meeting & Convention will take place at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20. With credit union membership reaching a record 685,926 members in 2016, the Convention is also seeing an increase among registrants. Nearly 850 credit union representatives and guests confirmed to attend, the largest expected turnout in nearly three decades.

The Convention will open on Friday, May 19, with Doug Nielsen, who, as a psychotherapist and coach, former COO/Executive Director and author, has made it his life’s work to help others gain control and be at the helm of their lives. Doug’s life experience, education, and personality give him expert credentials for helping people overcome powerless states of mind and creating high performance.

Co-Captain Jeff Skiles, who was part of the compelling, Miracle on the Hudson story, and helped Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger successfully land US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River after both engines failed, will close out the Convention on Saturday morning, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Skiles will share the nearly catastrophic events that led up to the emergency landing, and the key lessons and principles that resulted in a prepared, calm and confident flight crew responsible for saving the lives of everyone on board.

Convention attendees will also have the opportunity to attend a variety of industry-specific workshops, including those lead by business speaker and author, Sensei Jim Bouchard, and Crystal Jonas, author, international speaker, and former US Air Force Executive Officer and Academy Assistant Professor. Congressman Poliquin is also scheduled to address the Convention.

For many credit union officials and guests, the 79th Annual Delegates’ Meeting on Friday, May 19, will be the first opportunity to hear from Todd Mason, President/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League and its subsidiary, Synergent, since assuming the position at the end of April, following the retirement of long-time President/CEO John Murphy. “I am excited to highlight some of my perspective and thoughts on how we can make a great organization even better. The Annual Meeting will enable me to spend a few minutes giving a brief overview and, more importantly, give attendees a chance to learn more about me.”

Over the last twelve months, Maine has seen a climb in credit union membership by nearly 3.0% or more than 18,500 members. Total membership in Maine is now at a new record of 685,926. Total combined assets at Maine’s 58 credit unions increased by 6.5% in 2016 to $7.28 billion. Last year, members helped to fuel 9.6% loan growth with outstanding loans rising to $5.2 billion. Savings at Maine’s credit unions also grew by nearly $400 million, by an increase of 6.8%, and are collectively at $6.2 billion for the Maine Credit Union System.

About the Maine Credit Union League

