SugarSpell Sweets Opening Day May 16th – Victorian Styled Dessert Cart

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: SugarSpell Sweets, 202 Main Street , Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-504-2132; sugarspellsweets.com/
SugarSpell Sweets rolls back into Damariscotta for second season
April, born in Bar Harbor to a Down East island family, grew up learning the value of independence and dedication to craft. At age 7, her family relocated to New Harbor, and she has found the Pemaquid Region to be her home ever since. Though many acquaintances came and went, leaving Maine to pursue different ventures, April wished to stay in the community. Last year she took a leap of faith to achieve her own vision, her own bakery business with a touch of whimsy. Thus, SugarSpell was born.
SugarSpell is the melding of two great passions: creating delicious baked goods from scratch, and Victorian-inspired clothing and decor. Think Julia Child meets Mary Poppins! The experience begins when you catch a glimpse of the handcrafted push-cart, designed and built by April and her brother, Michael Morrison. Driving the cart is the owner herself, in full costume that varies day by day. The tasty treats available will change week to week, so there is always something new to discover. Sublime flavors are delivered in petite portions, great for anyone on the go, or needing a last minute dessert for a picnic or party. If in need of a large quantity of sweet indulgences, or customized delicacies (for afternoon tea, corporate events, weddings, or anything in between), be assured that special orders for any occasion are celebrated. April looks forward to collaborating with you and creating your own perfect sugar spell.
Typically, April and her cart will be on the lawn at 202 Main Street. Tu, F, Sa 10:00 – 3:00 (May thru Oct.). Events, weather, and other factors may affect the schedule so be sure to check Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SugarSpellSweets/) for up to date information. Opening day is planned for Tuesday, May 16th. If you can’t wait to sample a blissful bite, April will be at Sweetgrass Winery 347 Carroll Rd. Union, ME on Mother’s Day (Sunday May 14th) with an array of chocolate morsels available for your enjoyment. Credit Cards Accepted
Photo Credit: Leon Vanella Photography
