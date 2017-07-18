Substance Use Disorder Demystified

By Steve Nesky
Posted July 18, 2017, at 9:36 a.m.

Thursday, March 22, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This course is designed for professionals who are not addiction specialists. The workshop will provide information regarding differential diagnosis for substance use disorders, ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) criteria for level of care needed, basics on co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders and brief introduction to the latest brain research on addiction, relapse and recovery.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Lincoln, state police at scene of standoff in LincolnLincoln, state police at scene of standoff in Lincoln
  2. Cap’s Tavern fire deemed arsonCap’s Tavern fire deemed arson
  3. Bride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officerBride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer
  4. Plan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rinkPlan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rink
  5. Rockport woman, 63, dies in midcoast motorcycle crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs