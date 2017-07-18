Substance Use Disorder Demystified

Thursday, March 22, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
This course is designed for professionals who are not addiction specialists. The workshop will provide information regarding differential diagnosis for substance use disorders, ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) criteria for level of care needed, basics on co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders and brief introduction to the latest brain research on addiction, relapse and recovery.
