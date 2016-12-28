Substance abuse task force to hold discussions in Lincoln area

LINCOLN, Maine — Save a Life, a substance abuse task force composed of concerned citizens, pastors, medical providers, educators, and mental health professionals in the greater Lincoln area, including the communities of Danforth, Springfield, Lee, Lincoln, Enfield, Burlington, Howland, Kingman, Bancroft, Weston, and others, will provide information on recognizing and preventing drug overdose and death in a series of sessions.

Heath Myers, overdose prevention coordinator at Bangor Public Health & Community Services, will present information on recognizing drug overdose, effective steps to help prevent death, and helpful strategies for helping people working on recovery from substance abuse re-enter their communities at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Mattanawcook Academy library in Lincoln.

Representatives of the Brewer/Bangor chapter of Young People in Recovery will be at the same location (Mattanawcook Academy library) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Young People in Recovery is a national grassroots advocacy organization focused on creating recovery-ready communities throughout the nation for young people in, or seeking, recovery. YPR aims to improve access to treatment, educational resources, employment opportunities, and secure, quality housing on the local, state, and national levels.

By creating a national network of young people in recovery, young people are empowered to get involved in their communities by providing them with the tools and support to take charge of their futures. The Jan. 31 speakers will share stories of recovery, resources to support recovery, and hope for loved ones.

“Reaching for Hope,” a Nar-Anon support group for people whose family or friends abuse drugs, meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 6 p.m. Thursdays at First United Methodist Church, 8 Lee Road in Lincoln. Meetings are free and confidential.

Dual diagnoses substance abuse coupled with mental health diagnoses are common. FaithNet is a NAMI support group for people with mental health challenges and their family/friends. Free confidential meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at Lincoln’s First United Methodist church at 6 p.m.

For information please contact Cheryl at 794-8443, cherylstratton01@gmail, or visit Facebook at Save A Life.

