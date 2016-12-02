Students participate in STEM activities at Old Town-Orono YMCA

Thanks to Mahan’s Redemption at 705 Stillwater Ave., students in the Old Town-Orono YMCA’s After School Activity Program recently were able to participate in a fun physics lesson about water and air and whirlpools.
The Old Town-Orono YMCA is one of more than 1,000 YMCA sites nationwide that are engaging youth in year-round STEM activities that nurture their curiosity, inspire creativity and teach them how to succeed.
Youth who participate in STEM activities:
Learn how to solve a problem
Develop critical-thinking skills
Get comfortable with failure and trying again
Learn to work successfully in teams
Develop self-confidence
Are able to see themselves in STEM careers
