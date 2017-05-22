Strout & Payson, P.A. welcomes new attorney, Andrew R. Sarapas

The partners at the Law Offices of Strout & Payson, P.A. in Rockland, are pleased to announce that Attorney Andrew R. Sarapas has joined their firm.

Andy graduated from Clark University and the University of Dijon, France, where he earned two separate Bachelor of Arts degrees in English and French. After graduating summa cum laude from the University of Maine Law School, he served as Judicial Law Clerk for the Maine Supreme Court. Prior to joining Strout & Payson, P.A. he was a partner at Verrill Dana, LLP and later practiced consumer bankruptcy law at Molleur Law Office.

Andy brings with him extensive expertise in bankruptcy law assisting both individuals and businesses as they make important decisions about their debt, credit default, foreclosures and more. He also has experience with real estate law.

Andy is looking forward to providing these services to businesses and individuals of the midcoast area community.

Strout & Payson’s attorneys have established a standard of excellence in midcoast Maine since 1963. The firm’s mission continues to be to provide its clients with superior legal services in a prompt and cost efficient manner. We are very excited to have Andy join us.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call 594-8400.

