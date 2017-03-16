Stroudwater Associates Relocates to Stroudwater Crossing in Portland

March 16, 2017 – Stroudwater Associates, a leading national healthcare consulting firm specializing in mission-critical strategic, operational and financial solutions for healthcare leaders’ most pressing challenges, announced that its Portland, Maine, office has relocated. The new office is at Stroudwater Crossing, 1685 Congress Street, in Portland, Maine.

ABOUT STROUDWATER

Stroudwater Associates is a leading national healthcare consulting firm serving healthcare clients exclusively. We focus on strategic, operational, and financial areas where our perspective offers the highest value.

We’re proud of our 32-year track record with rural hospitals, community hospitals, healthcare systems, and large physician groups.

Services:

• Operational Improvement and Restructuring

• Mergers, Affiliations and Partnerships

• Revenue Cycle Solutions

• Strategic Planning

• Population Health Strategies

• Physician-Hospital Alignment

• Provider Practice Operations Improvement

• Strategic Facility Planning

• Capital Planning and Access

Founded in 1985, Stroudwater has offices in Portland (Maine), Nashville and Atlanta. www.stroudwater.com

