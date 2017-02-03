Stronghearts Winter Sports & Fun at the Pottle Tree Farm, Perry

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Stronghearts Day of Winter Sports and Fun, 507 South Meadow Road, Perry, Maine For more information: 207-214-2117; stronghearts.org

Cross country ski race, open woodland trails, skating, snowshoeing, sledding, hiking, kids games, scavenger hunt, ice fishing and fireside potluck.

Admission is free and cross country skis, snowshoes and skates are available to use.

Purpose of the day is to have fun AND increase understanding of families of children with congenital heart defects.

