STRONG by Zumba™ Launch Party

By Aimee Thibodeau
Posted April 20, 2017, at 12:13 p.m.

Monday, May 15, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, ME

For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org

Perfect For:

Fitness enthusiasts and students looking for a more challenging, high intensity interval training workout.

How It Works:

With most workout programs, music is an afterthought. The music in STRONG by Zumba™ was crafted to drive the intensity in a challenging progression that provides a total body workout. The result? A group fitness experience like no other.

Benefits:

Moving in sync with music makes you work harder. This class will push you past your plateaus to help you reach your fitness goals faster. Using your own body weight, you will gain muscular endurance, tone, and definition, and you will experience an increased afterburn.

WHEN: Monday, May 15

TIME: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

COST: FREE

REGISTER: NOW at the front desk or by calling 827.9622

