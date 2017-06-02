Stress: The Enemy Within. How to maintain harmony and balance using the techniques of East Asian Medicine

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 2073383884; belfastlibrary.org
On Tuesday June 6th, 6:30 pm join Rhonda Feiman, licensed acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist for a talk at the Belfast Free Library, on how East Asian medicine and Qigong can help us strengthen the immune system, calm the nervous system and support emotional and physical well-being in times of stress and uncertainty. The talk is free and open to all.
Rhonda will demonstrate some gentle and simple Qigong movements that have been used for generations, in order to tap into our own internal ability to maintain and restore balance and good health. Qigong is the ancient art and science of using breath, posture, movement and meditation to cleanse, gather and circulate healing energy. These are gentle techniques that you can take home and start using immediately, regardless of your physical ability and can be practiced in a chair or while standing.
East Asian medicine is a wonderful form of preventative medicine with the ability to balance the body before serious symptoms manifest themselves, as well as assisting in the management of long term imbalances and any acute issues that may arise. Managing stress is essential, in order to maintain good health.
Rhonda Feiman is a licensed acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist and educator who has presented numerous classes and workshops throughout Maine, on East Asian medicine. She has been in private practice in Belfast, Maine since 1993.
For further information, please visit www.belfastmaineacupuncture.com.
For more information about the program please call the library at 338-3884 ext. 10
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →