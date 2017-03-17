Stream Smart Public Presentation,East Millinocket, March 28th

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: East Millinocket Town Hall, 53 Main St, East Millinocket, Maine
For more information: 207-947-6622 x 3
EAST MILLINOCKET-Maine Audubon will be holding a public presentation on Stream Smart culvert designs at the East Millinocket Town Hall on March 28th, at 6pm. Participants will learn the importance of using Stream Smart principles at road crossings which can help reconnect fish and wildlife habitat and also protect roads and public safety.
Eighty-five percent of wildlife species either live in or use aquatic habitats during the year to breed, travel, and find food and water. In Maine, however, brook trout, Atlantic salmon, and other wildlife get “stuck” at decaying, undersized stream culverts. Surveys show that up to 90% of Maine culvert crossings make movement difficult or impossible for wildlife at least part of the year. The simple action of replacing undersized culverts can reconnect miles of important habitat for Maine’s important fish and wildlife species.
The presentation is free but registration is required. Please call Penobscot County Soil and Water Conservation District to register, (207) 947-6622 x3.
