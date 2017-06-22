Strawberry Season Begins

Friday, June 23, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-666-8135
Strawberries, the first fruit to ripen in the Spring, are now available at the Brunswick Farmers’ Market. Fairwinds Farm and Six River Farm bring freshly picked strawberries to market on Tuesdays and Fridays. U-pick strawberry fields, including those of Fairwinds Farm in Bowdoinham, open soon in Midcoast Maine. Both Fairwinds Farm and Spear Vegetable Farm will bring strawberries harvested from everbearing strawberry plants later in the season.
Strawberries are a unique fruit. They are a member of the rose family and have various health benefits. In addition to vitamin C, they contain phytochemicals that have shown anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties in laboratory studies. Limited research has associated strawberry consumption with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.
Strawberries must remain on the plant to fully ripen – they do not continue to ripen after harvesting as do many other fruits. Ripe strawberries are delicate and must be harvested by hand. Local production of strawberries with minimal handling is required for premium quality. Strawberries are grown in every state of the United States and in every province of Canada for this reason.
The Brunswick Farmers’ Market takes place on the Brunswick Town Mall every Tuesday and Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM until November 21st. This market attracts Midcoast visitors as well as local residents and has become an important landmark in the Brunswick Commercial Historic District. It is convenient to two local inns and to the Downeaster passenger rail station.
More information available at http://www.brunswickfarmersmarket.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →