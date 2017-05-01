Strategic Growth and Great Client Service a Continued Focus for Baker Newman Noyes in 2017

PORTLAND, Maine – Baker Newman Noyes (BNN), a leading accounting and consulting firm, was once again ranked in Accounting Today’s list of the top 100 firms in the country, moving up five spots from their 2016 debut ranking.

The annual list ranks leading CPA and accounting firms in the United States based on their net revenues. BNN’s placement in the Top 100 results from revenue growth of almost 12% in 2016, allowing them to rank 4th in the New England region and 91st overall. Average growth for the Top 100 came in at 8.8%.

“We are thrilled to move up in the Top 100 rankings as well as remain in the Top 30 Pacesetters for Growth,” said Carl Chatto, BNN managing principal. “I am proud of our organic growth since 2015 and the remarkable contributions of BNN employees.”

“Being named to the Top 100 is a major distinction for a firm,” said Daniel Hood, editor-in-chief of Accounting Today. “The members of the list are the leading practitioners in the public accounting profession, with the depth of expertise and capabilities that you would expect from the top performers in the field, combined with a strong knowledge of the local issues, trends and conditions that are most important to their clients.”

In 2015, BNN brought three new firms into the fold through mergers and acquisitions. Since that time, the firm has focused on a successful integration of people and processes to best serve and meet the diverse needs of clients. With continued growth directly tied to the mergers, BNN is confident they have achieved this goal.

“Across the firm, our highest priority is always to provide great client service,” said Chatto. “We achieve this through our ongoing commitment to attracting top talent and the professional growth of all our employees.”

A digital edition of the Top 100 Firms report is available here.

About Baker Newman Noyes

Baker Newman Noyes is one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms, with offices in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm supports a variety of clients with a special focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, public sector entities and privately held and family-owned businesses. Baker Newman Noyes is an independent member of Baker Tilly International.

