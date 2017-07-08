Storytelling at the Library

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/storytelling-open-mic/
Storytellers Open Mic at the Camden Public Library. Inspired by The Moth Radio Hour, we invite the community to share their stories. All welcome–no experience needed. Stories are limited to five minutes. Explore https://www.themoth.org/ to get an idea of the format.
