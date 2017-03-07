Storyteller Clum Spencer to perform at the Pittsfield Public Library

Clum Spencer
Lyn Smith | BDN
Clum Spencer
By Lyn Smith
Posted March 07, 2017, at 10:50 a.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield, Maine

For more information: 207-487-5880; pittsfield.lib.me.us

Clermont “Clum” Spencer, Pittsfield storyteller and songwriter, will perform at the Pittsfield Public Library Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00. Spencer has collected stories from his own experiences and from talking to senior citizens, relatives and friends. He has worked in Maine’s farms, fields, woods and factories, including local companies, Pittsfield Woolen Yarns and Hancock Lumber. Spencer combines his own music, using guitar & harmonica, with oral history to create songs and stories about living and working in bygone eras in Maine. A collection of his stories, “A Balladeer’s Songbook”, 2 CD set will be available for sale for $15.00.

