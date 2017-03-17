Story Time at the Brewer Public Library

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/
Story Time (repeats each week, 10:30 – 11:15 AM on Tuesdays and Wednesdays)— NO STORY TIME APRIL 18-19 Preschool children (and caregivers)—come to the Brewer Public Library to read, sing, do crafts, and have a snack with Miss Shelley! Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.
